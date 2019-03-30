Evolving Systems (EVOL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.20 on Friday. Evolving Systems has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

