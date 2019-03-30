EveryCoin (EVY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $193,868.00

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One EveryCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $3.84 million and approximately $193,868.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDAX and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

