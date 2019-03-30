Everbridge (EVBG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.77.

Everbridge stock opened at $75.01 on Tuesday. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.30% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $25,213,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 531,117 shares of company stock valued at $30,076,829. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

