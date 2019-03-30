Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) Posts Earnings Results

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 12.52%.

NASDAQ EVK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Ever-Glory International Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

