Etsy (ETSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.29.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $67.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 110.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.04. Etsy has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.77 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 30,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,124,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,239.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jill Simeone sold 11,572 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,050 shares of company stock worth $8,761,823. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.