E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,766 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETFC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1,689.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,499,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,292,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,252,000 after purchasing an additional 878,417 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 812,405 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,092,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,576,000 after purchasing an additional 770,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1,697.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 696,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,566,000 after purchasing an additional 657,825 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 21,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $1,038,510.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 45,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $2,165,031.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

