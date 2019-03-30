Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.19% of Essex Property Trust worth $30,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,591,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,374 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $137,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,125,000 after acquiring an additional 386,035 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,247,000 after acquiring an additional 102,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,001,000 after acquiring an additional 90,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $289.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $226.22 and a 1-year high of $294.61.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19. The company had revenue of $353.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.76 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust to $262.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.11.

In related news, insider John D. Eudy sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.06, for a total value of $1,035,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,432.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela L. Kleiman sold 1,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $341,000.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,703.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,184 shares of company stock valued at $4,904,753. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

