Eryllium (ERY) One Day Volume Tops $0.00

Eryllium (CURRENCY:ERY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Eryllium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Eryllium has a total market cap of $11,340.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Eryllium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eryllium has traded up 47.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.67 or 0.02386540 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00014255 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000446 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006386 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004458 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001947 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eryllium Coin Profile

Eryllium (CRYPTO:ERY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Eryllium’s total supply is 18,111,856 coins and its circulating supply is 13,663,121 coins. Eryllium’s official Twitter account is @eryllium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eryllium’s official message board is eryllium.net . The official website for Eryllium is eryllium.com

Eryllium Coin Trading

Eryllium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eryllium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eryllium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eryllium using one of the exchanges listed above.

