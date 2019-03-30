Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Element Solutions Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Element Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Element Solutions’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.00 million. Element Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.98%.

ESI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

NYSE:ESI opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.34. Element Solutions has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $13.54.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich acquired 5,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $53,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 40,451,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $474,091,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019.

