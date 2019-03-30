Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the year.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OSMT opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.82 million and a PE ratio of -7.06. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,744,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,682,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.