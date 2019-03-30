Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,314 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $342,085,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 21,215.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,627,000 after purchasing an additional 594,680 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,274,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,928,000 after purchasing an additional 459,587 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 95.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 813,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,901,000 after purchasing an additional 397,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2,002.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,469,000 after purchasing an additional 336,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $190.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Equitable Trust Co. Sells 2,314 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/equitable-trust-co-sells-2314-shares-of-air-products-chemicals-inc-apd.html.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.