Equitable Trust Co. Invests $327,000 in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Stock

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 15.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,283,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 415.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 39,670 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 164.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. TheStreet cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

NYSE DLR opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $125.10.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $778.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.59 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $44,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

