Equiniti Group’s (EQN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EQN. Barclays lowered their price target on Equiniti Group from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target (down from GBX 320 ($4.18)) on shares of Equiniti Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Equiniti Group from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 288 ($3.76).

Shares of LON EQN opened at GBX 208 ($2.72) on Wednesday. Equiniti Group has a 12-month low of GBX 169 ($2.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 311.50 ($4.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $745.76 million and a P/E ratio of 44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.49 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Equiniti Group’s previous dividend of $1.83. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Equiniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.06%.

Equiniti Group Company Profile

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, company secretarial, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, trustee, and creative services, as well as guides customers through the bereavement process.

