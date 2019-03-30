EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,622.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $612,425,000 after purchasing an additional 117,376 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $11,136,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 133,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $169.13 on Friday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $104.77 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $504.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.73.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $319,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total transaction of $2,398,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,997,529.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

