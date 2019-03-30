Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) Stake Raised by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 250.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,375 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,586 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $7,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 30.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,008,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,519,000 after buying an additional 234,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 135.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 232,008 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 74.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 153,585 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $4,906,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,686,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,480,000 after purchasing an additional 97,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC opened at $40.77 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 32.31% and a return on equity of 14.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

EFSC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 1,000 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,569.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

