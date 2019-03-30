EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK) Stake Decreased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 271.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 1,746.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.77.

Shares of NYSE:ENLK opened at $12.05 on Friday. EnLink Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

About EnLink Midstream Partners

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

