Enigma Price Tops $0.58 (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Enigma token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00014183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC, Binance and Upbit. In the last week, Enigma has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $43.33 million and $3.10 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.35 or 0.02384683 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000459 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006191 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004458 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001947 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bittrex, Liqui, Tidex, Hotbit, GOPAX, ABCC, OKEx, Upbit, AirSwap, Kyber Network, Huobi, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.