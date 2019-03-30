EnerSys (ENS) Position Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.62% of EnerSys worth $20,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 56.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,186,000 after buying an additional 125,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EnerSys by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,533,000 after acquiring an additional 55,549 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in EnerSys by 56.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,700,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,596,000 after acquiring an additional 65,699 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Todd M. Sechrist sold 24,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $1,696,672.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,001.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.77 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $65.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $89.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.80 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 16.55%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

