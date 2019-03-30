Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Receives $58.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.27.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Energizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Energizer by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Energizer by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. Energizer has a 12 month low of $42.74 and a 12 month high of $65.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 452.08% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.61%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

