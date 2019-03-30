Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 51,601,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,951,622,000 after buying an additional 1,214,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,076,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,514,093,000 after buying an additional 2,358,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,250,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,856,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,421,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,921,000 after buying an additional 192,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,146,008.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,375,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,967,000 after buying an additional 9,375,106 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.38 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.28.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

