Electra Trading Down 9.3% Over Last Week (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinBene, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. Electra has a market cap of $7.13 million and $20,570.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00001150 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

ECA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,306,122,602 coins and its circulating supply is 28,438,966,049 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, CoinBene, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

