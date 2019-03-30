Ecopetrol SA (EC) Position Trimmed by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,015,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,582,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,197,000 after acquiring an additional 432,624 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,995,000 after acquiring an additional 589,439 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 12.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,691,000 after acquiring an additional 149,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 889,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ecopetrol SA has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EC. Santander upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Citigroup set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ecopetrol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

