Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate Sells 8,125 Shares

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $147,062.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,187.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 437,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 155,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 23,773 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,212,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after buying an additional 23,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 220,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

