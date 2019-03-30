Eagle Materials (EXP) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Longbow Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Eagle Materials to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $115.75.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $184,867.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,908.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

