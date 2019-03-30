Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (EYE) Insider Robert Senior Buys 13,975 Shares

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC (LON:EYE) insider Robert Senior acquired 13,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £19,984.25 ($26,112.96).

LON:EYE opened at GBX 142 ($1.86) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 93.80 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 215 ($2.81).

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/eagle-eye-solutions-group-plc-eye-insider-robert-senior-buys-13975-shares.html.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc is a software as a solution (SaaS) technology company. The Company is engaged in the marketing, validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for the grocery, retail and hospitality industries. The Company’s software platform, Eagle Eye AIR, integrates with all existing point of sale (POS) systems and creates digital offers, rewards and vouchers then delivers them to customers by e-mail, text or through a loyalty application for instant redemption.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.