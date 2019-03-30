E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (EONGY) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report released on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

EONGY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $11.11 on Thursday. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

