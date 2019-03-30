DS Smith plc (SMDS) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.20

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) announced a dividend on Friday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 335.90 ($4.39) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 542.45 ($7.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 469 ($6.13).
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
