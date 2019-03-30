DS Smith plc (SMDS) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.20

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) announced a dividend on Friday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 335.90 ($4.39) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 542.45 ($7.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DS Smith from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 469 ($6.13).

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/ds-smith-plc-smds-announces-dividend-of-gbx-5-20.html.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.