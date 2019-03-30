Dril-Quip (DRQ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $38.84 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.97.

NYSE DRQ opened at $45.85 on Friday. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.16. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,029,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Dril-Quip by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 242,402 shares in the last quarter.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

