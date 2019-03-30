Douglas Martin Holtby Sells 4,000 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.30, for a total transaction of C$133,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,437,300.73.

WPM stock opened at C$31.81 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a one year low of C$19.87 and a one year high of C$33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion and a PE ratio of 33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$259.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.520796075092266 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. CSFB cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.07.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

