DomRaider Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Million (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. One DomRaider token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar. DomRaider has a market cap of $1.26 million and $479.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007558 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00411306 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024466 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.01583565 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00236423 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006780 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DomRaider Token Profile

DomRaider’s launch date was August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

DomRaider Token Trading

DomRaider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.