Dollar General Corp. (DG) Position Raised by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,201,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,732,000 after acquiring an additional 370,008 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $9,303,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 16,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $1,990,331.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,495.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,115 shares of company stock valued at $14,920,502 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG stock opened at $119.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $86.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $127.00 target price on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/30/dollar-general-corp-dg-position-raised-by-highpoint-advisor-group-llc.html.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.