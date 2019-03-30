Dinastycoin (DCY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Dinastycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Dinastycoin has a total market capitalization of $226,502.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024904 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dinastycoin Profile

Dinastycoin (CRYPTO:DCY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,845,775,139 coins. Dinastycoin’s official website is www.dinastycoin.com . Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dinastycoin

Dinastycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

