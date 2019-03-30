Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 140,525 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,063,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140,525 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.99% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $53,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 63,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $981.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.55%. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

