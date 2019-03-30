Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Hexcel Co. (HXL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.09% of Hexcel worth $53,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HXL. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Hexcel by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 62,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Hexcel by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.69.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $255,085.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.55 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

