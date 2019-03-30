Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $53.34 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 783,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,911 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $53,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6,357.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,903 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,183,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,830,000 after acquiring an additional 510,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,615,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,347,000 after acquiring an additional 369,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,535,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,974,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,320,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,081,000 after purchasing an additional 265,778 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $204,293.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 4,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $346,400.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,183 shares of company stock worth $1,972,217. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $75.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

