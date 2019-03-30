Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,813,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.08% of Herman Miller worth $54,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Herman Miller by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Herman Miller from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $35.18 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.49.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.43 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, Director Douglas D. French sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $125,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the provision of furnishings and related technologies and services. It operates through the following segments: North American Furniture Solutions, ELA Furniture Solutions, Specialty, Consumer, and Corporate. The North American Furniture Solutions segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products for work-related settings such as office, education, and healthcare environments.

