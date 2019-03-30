Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Receives $19.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCOM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $20.85.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $38.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,391,000 after acquiring an additional 258,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,316,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,200,000 after acquiring an additional 78,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,316,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,200,000 after acquiring an additional 78,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,147,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $56,173,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.