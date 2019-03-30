Digiwage Reaches Market Cap of $58,020.00 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Digiwage has a total market cap of $58,020.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00074821 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00035530 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001907 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009100 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 54,533,911 coins and its circulating supply is 46,533,891 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

