Digital Insurance Token Hits Market Cap of $370,653.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 30th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $370,653.00 and approximately $4,800.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.01314517 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00013776 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000666 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,430,250 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

