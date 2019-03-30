Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 7.7% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,565 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $39,376,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline P. Canney sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $97,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,849.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,855,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $184,770,317.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,557,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,877,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,240,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,078,670 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT opened at $97.53 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $287.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.73 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.96.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

