Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.20 ($50.23) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.10 ($47.79) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €46.50 ($54.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €46.00 ($53.48).

DWNI opened at €43.23 ($50.27) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

