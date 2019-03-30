Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for HeidelbergCement (HEI)

Deutsche Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Tuesday.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.94 ($87.14).

HEI opened at €64.16 ($74.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a fifty-two week high of €85.26 ($99.14). The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.14.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

