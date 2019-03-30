Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lafargeholcim (HCMLY)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCMLY. UBS Group cut shares of Lafargeholcim from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lafargeholcim from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HCMLY opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

