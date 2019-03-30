Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Salzgitter (SZG) a €38.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €34.24 ($39.81).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €25.78 ($29.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 5.38. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €23.37 ($27.17) and a 52-week high of €49.67 ($57.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

