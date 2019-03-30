Designer Brands (DSW) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Designer Brands (NYSE:DSW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price target on Designer Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Designer Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Designer Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Designer Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Designer Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.73.

DSW stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.06. Designer Brands has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Designer Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Designer Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Designer Brands will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Designer Brands’s payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

In related news, CEO Roger Rawlins sold 21,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $649,470.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSW. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Designer Brands by 35.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Designer Brands by 18.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 36,682 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Designer Brands in the third quarter worth about $386,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Designer Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,413,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Designer Brands in the third quarter worth about $496,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Designer Brands

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

