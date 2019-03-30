Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Has $11.03 Million Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 1.07% of TriCo Bancshares worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 74,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,229,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,492,000 after acquiring an additional 270,010 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 683.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director W Virginia Walker sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $136,635.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $379,134.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $40.59.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.92 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

TCBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

