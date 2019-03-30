Denny’s (DENN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Denny’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.17. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $18.94.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $159.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.85 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $212,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,838.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,480 shares in the company, valued at $14,008,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,768 shares of company stock worth $2,703,506 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 56,331 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at about $700,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 61.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,829,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,377,000 after acquiring an additional 31,492 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 29.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

