Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,227,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,268,000 after purchasing an additional 82,260 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,600,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,874,000 after purchasing an additional 57,627 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $51.65 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.58 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,202,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,727,013.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 5,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.17 per share, for a total transaction of $249,761.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,620.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,559,723 shares of company stock worth $176,077,837 and have sold 70,436 shares worth $3,602,036. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

