Delivery Hero (DHER) Given a €44.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €44.02 ($51.19).

Shares of DHER opened at €32.20 ($37.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.11. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 12 month high of €52.35 ($60.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

