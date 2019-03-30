Danaher Co. (DHR) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rainer Blair sold 37,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $4,825,129.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,644.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,279,637. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $132.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $132.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.04%.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.31.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

